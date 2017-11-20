Monahans Police Dept. seeking information regarding missing person

The Monahans Police Department needs your help regarding a missing person.

Back on Aug. 13, 2017, Chris Sanders went for a walk and didn't return.

Authorities said no one has heard from him since that day.

Sanders is a white male, 5-foot-9, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt with the letters "TCU", blue jeans and boots.

We're told Sanders has multiple tattoos: one on his left forearm of diamond and clubs with flames, one of spades and hearts with flames on the right forearm, a money, eyeball mushrooms and aliens on his chest and stomach.

