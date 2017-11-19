Suspect being sought following bank robbery in Seagraves

Authorities are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened in Seagraves on Sunday.



It happened at the First United Bank on Main Avenue early this morning.



DPS says it happened between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. this morning. It's unclear if the suspect got away with any cash.



The Texas Rangers are assisting the Seagraves Police Department in the investigation.



If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS. A $1000 cash reward will be offered for a tip leading to an arrest.



