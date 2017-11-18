2 killed in head on crash in Pecos co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 killed in head on crash in Pecos co.

By Claudia Nsangolo, Producer
(Sourse: KWES) (Sourse: KWES)
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Officials say 41-year-old Lazaro Martinez was traveling west on IH-10 when he crossed the center median and struck a Toyota Corolla, head on, which was being driven by 26-year old Michelle Hetland.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS are investigating.

