2 dead and one taken to hospital following Midland co. crash

Officials say, 34-year old Andrew Satroplus was driving a Dodge Pick up with two other passengers on I-20, Saturday afternoon.

Traffic started to get heavy, causing the semi-trailer driving in front of him to slow down.

Deputies say, Satroplus was not able to control his speed, when he struck the trailer in front of him.

Andrew Satroplus and 11-year old Joseph Satroplus were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kyle Satroplus, 4, was transported to Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, Texas with an incapacitating injury.

No other injuries were reported.

