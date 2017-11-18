Rascon accepts plea bargain for March 2016 murder - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Rascon accepts plea bargain for March 2016 murder

By Claudia Nsangolo, Producer
Edwin Rascon (Source:Andrews County News) Edwin Rascon (Source:Andrews County News)

According to Andrews County News, Edwin Rascon accepted a plea agreement on what was originally a capital murder charge, stemming from the shooting death of 23 year old, Robert Martinez.

The fatal shooting happened outside of a trailer home in Andrews County.

Since Rascon admitted to murdering Martinez, his plea deal is giving him 40 years in prison.

