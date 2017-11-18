Midland Co. escaped inmate apprehended

UPDATE: The Midland County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Jose Garza was apprehended this morning just after 10:15 a.m.

We're told a deputy was in the area of Longview Ave. and Rankin Highway when he noticed a male subject fitting the description of Garza walking.

Additional deputies were called to the area and a foot pursuit took place in the around around the South Walmart.

We're told the suspect ran and attempted to evade deputies crossing the highway and multiple locations before he was apprehended.

Authorities added that Garza refused to identify himself, however, deputies were able to identify him.

Garza will be charged with felony escape and will be arraigned at a later date.

--------------

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from his assigned area.

Authorities are searching for Jose Garcia Garza, 64.

We’re told that Garza had an accomplice that secreted some clothing in the restroom at the bond area of the jail.

That’s when, authorities said, Garza went to the restroom and changed out of his jail uniform and into a blue cap, blue shirt and blue trousers and left walking eastbound.

Authorities said that Garza is not considered to be dangerous.

Deputies from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force have searched multiple locations with no results.

If you have seen Garza, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 688-4600.

