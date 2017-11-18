Freeze warnings issued for several counties in West Texas

The cold front moving through this morning will cause temperatures to be bitterly cold early Sunday morning.

A hard freeze warning has been issued for the Andrews, Dawson, Eddy County Plains, Gaines, Central Lea County, Southern Lea County, Loving and Winkler County.

A freeze warning has also been issued for several counties including Ector, Glasscock, Martin, Midland and Ward County.

Due to the freezing weather, remember the three P’s: pets, plants and pipes. Be sure to bring in your outdoor pets or ensure that your outdoor pets have somewhere warm to go. Cover any plants that may be affected and cover any exposed pipes.

