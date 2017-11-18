Local man hosting free Thanksgiving dinner

If you do not have plans for Thanksgiving Day dinner, have no fear, Jesse Porras is holding his annual free Turkey dinner on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

He has been holding the event for the last four years, and plans to keep on hosting the dinners for the years to come.

“This is a time where we can express our warm love to everyone in our community,” said Jesse Porras.

The dinner will start at 3:00 p.m. at Manuel’s Crispy Tacos, located at 1404 E. 2nd St., Odessa, Texas. Anyone is welcome to come.

