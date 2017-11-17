3 people injured following head-on collision in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

3 people injured following head-on collision in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

3 people are recovering following a head-on collision in Midland. 

The accident happened at the intersection of Midkiff Rd. and Andrews Highway, just before 8:45 p.m.

We're told that 3 adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities said one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection. 

