3 people injured following head-on collision in Midland

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

3 people are recovering following a head-on collision in Midland.

The accident happened at the intersection of Midkiff Rd. and Andrews Highway, just before 8:45 p.m.

We're told that 3 adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection.

