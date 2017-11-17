U.S. Marshals arrest Tenn. murder suspect in Midland, TX

The United States Marshal's Office made a big arrest in Midland on Thursday night.

Rafael McKinney, 20, was arrested at a hotel.

McKinney was wanted for murder out of Nashville, TN, for the July 2015 fatal shooting of Pamela Sowell, 40, in the James Cayce public housing development.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Sowell was reportedly in a heated argument with several persons in the area prior to the shooting.

We're told McKinney was 17 at the time of murder.

Police added that McKinney's mother and father were also at the hotel at the time in a separate room. They were both charged with hindering apprehension.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.