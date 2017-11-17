Man robs Community National Bank in Midland, police searching fo - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man robs Community National Bank in Midland, police searching for suspect

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department) Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department)
Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department) Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department)
Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department) Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland police need your help locating a bank robbery suspect.

We're told around 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, a white male in his 30-40's conducted a robbery at Community National Bank, located at 3005 W. Cuthbert Ave.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue khaki pants and white shoes.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or Midland police at (432) 685-7108.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly