Man robs Community National Bank in Midland, police searching for suspect

Midland police need your help locating a bank robbery suspect.

We're told around 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, a white male in his 30-40's conducted a robbery at Community National Bank, located at 3005 W. Cuthbert Ave.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue khaki pants and white shoes.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or Midland police at (432) 685-7108.

