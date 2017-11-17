Police want West Texas gun owners to make sure they lock their cars during holiday season

They're warning that unlocked cars are an easy target for crooks.

They say vehicle burglaries with guns being stolen is an all too common crime in West Texas.

Police say there were 144 firearms stolen from Midland vehicles in 2016, and another 102 so far this year.

Police say locking your vehicle's doors can go a long way, often deterring crooks who are looking for a quick crime.

A Texas gun shop owner, Kane Kolisek, expressed a similar sentiment to us when asked about securing firearms.

"If your car's unlocked, obviously your firearm is unsecured," said Kolisek

Police say if your firearm is stolen, be sure to report the theft as soon as possible.

