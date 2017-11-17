Game Time - Week 1 Playoff final scoreboard

AP sources: Congressional investigators asking 2 participants in 2016 Trump Tower meeting why they discussed the gathering in Moscow a year later.
AP sources: Congressional investigators asking 2 participants in 2016 Trump Tower meeting why they discussed the gathering in Moscow a year later.
The Keystone pipeline has leaked 210,000 gallons in rural South Dakota, but officials don't believe it has polluted water.
The Keystone pipeline has leaked 210,000 gallons in rural South Dakota, but officials don't believe it has polluted water.
Local man is holding his annual free Turkey dinner on Sunday, November 19, 2017.
Local man is holding his annual free Turkey dinner on Sunday, November 19, 2017.
Texas DPS have confirmed this accident has turned deadly. Officials said the accident involved an 18-wheeler and a truck.
Texas DPS have confirmed this accident has turned deadly. Officials said the accident involved an 18-wheeler and a truck.
Playoffs? Playoffs? Yes, it's time for the high school football playoffs!
Playoffs? Playoffs? Yes, it's time for the high school football playoffs!