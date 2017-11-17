3 Midland homes get fixed up by volunteers

3 Midland homes were selected by the Midland Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Team.



They found homes that had fire and safety hazards earlier this year.



Many of those homeowners are elderly and are unable to do big projects that require physical work so volunteers went to those homes to tackle those repairs for free.



"To see where it started and to see it finished. You walk and see what needs to be done and you think, 'Oh, how are we going to be able to do it?' Then you see it finished, it's just an amazing feeling. You know together as a group you did that," said Shannon Cortez, Administrator.



