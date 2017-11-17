Odessa Hooters helping families by giving away free turkeys

The Hooter's in Odessa is helping families out this Thanksgiving by giving away free turkeys.



Hooters is asking customers to help by rounding up their ticket and donating the change.



So far, they've raised a little more than $2,200.



Their goal is to give away over $3,000 in turkeys.



They're taking donations until Saturday.



The turkey's will be given away on Sunday.



Families wanting to get the turkeys have to go by the Salvation Army in Odessa to get a voucher before Sunday.



