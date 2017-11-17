Tiny bug causing problems for New Mexico pecan farmers

One tiny bug is slowing down production for pecan farmers in New Mexico.



It's called the Pecan Weevil.



A bug that has been found in pecan orchards in Southeast New Mexico.



Now, quarantines have been put in place to prevent the spread for about five months.



Eddy and Lea County are two of the four counties that won't be shipping out pecans.



In the meantime, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture is working with pest control companies to remove the weevil bug from residential and commercial trees.



