Fundraiser being held Sat. for 2-year-old boy needing surgery

A BBQ and burnout fundraiser is being held for a 2-year-old boy needing surgery.

The fundraiser is for Baby CB who needs surgery to remove a lymph node for biopsy.

The fundraiser is being held at Jack Jordan's BBQ, located at 1501 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you are unable to attend, you can call Justin Kirkham at (423) 638-9631 to donate.

