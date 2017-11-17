Midland Co. Jailer charged with 4 counts of official oppression

A Midland County Jailer is facing some serious charges after receiving a report of sexual harassment of female inmates by a male jailer.

Michael Dingle is charged with 4 counts of official oppression and four counts of violation of civil rights of a person in custody.

We're told that approximately 3 weeks ago, Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter learned of possible problems involving sexual harassment of female inmates by a male jailer.

Authorities said the possible violations occurred by a jailer assigned to see female inmates in a cooking area of the jail.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

