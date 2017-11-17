UPDATE: 2 killed in I-20 crash in Midland Co., roadway being reopened

UPDATE: Texas DPS have confirmed this accident has turned deadly.

Officials said the accident involved an 18-wheeler and a truck.

We're told 2 people were killed in the crash, however, it's unclear what vehicle they were in.

Next of kin have been notified but the victim's names have not been released.

The roadway was closed for several hours while crews were on the scene but the roadway is being reopened.

More information is expected to be released on Saturday.

Officials are on the scene of a crash between Midland and Stanton.

The crash is located in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, near mile marker 147.

Our crew on the scene is reporting a truck rear-ended an 18-wheeler on the highway.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 143 at this time. We're told that Business 20 is also being closed in the area as it feeds into Interstate 20.

We're told service roads are open at this time but major delays should be expected.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

