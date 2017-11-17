New details released following lockdown at Midland High School

We're learning more information following an afternoon lockdown at Midland High School on Friday.

Midland I.S.D. officials tell us that around 2:20 p.m., a student left campus and saw a man on the street by the tennis court.

We're told the student saw him with a coat and may have seen something sticking out of his coat.

Officials said the student called her mother and the mother notified the campus.

At that point, a lockdown was issued and authorities responded quickly to the scene.

Around 4 p.m., the lockdown was lifted after the area was deemed safe.

