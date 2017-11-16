‘Be the Change’ pitches in to keep high school campus clean

Some students with “Be the Change” helped clean up around Midland Lee High School Thursday.

We’re told the students wanted to honor the administrative staff and janitors who work hard and don’t get a lot of recognition.



Students involved with the organization helped pick up trash around the school and made cards to show staff they’re appreciated.



Sandra Candia said, “They were showing kindness and appreciation. ‘Be the change’, we inspire students to be the change they wish to see in the world. So, if you want more kindness, we spread more kindness. If you want more love, then you share love.”



“Be the Change” said they couldn’t do it alone. We’re told they had help from Keep Midland Beautiful and “Communities in Schools”.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

