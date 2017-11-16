‘Be the Change’ pitches in to keep high school campus clean - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

‘Be the Change’ pitches in to keep high school campus clean

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Some students with “Be the Change” helped clean up around Midland Lee High School Thursday.

We’re told the students wanted to honor the administrative staff and janitors who work hard and don’t get a lot of recognition.

Students involved with the organization helped pick up trash around the school and made cards to show staff they’re appreciated.

Sandra Candia said, “They were showing kindness and appreciation. ‘Be the change’, we inspire students to be the change they wish to see in the world. So, if you want more kindness, we spread more kindness. If you want more love, then you share love.”

“Be the Change” said they couldn’t do it alone. We’re told they had help from Keep Midland Beautiful and “Communities in Schools”.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Thursday, November 16 2017 4:08 AM EST2017-11-16 09:08:44 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 3:21 AM EST2017-11-17 08:21:47 GMT

    The two chambers' plans would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent, trim personal income tax rates and diminish some deductions and credits - while adding nearly $1.5 trillion to the coming decade's federal deficits.

    The two chambers' plans would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent, trim personal income tax rates and diminish some deductions and credits - while adding nearly $1.5 trillion to the coming decade's federal deficits.

  • Army sergeant comes home early, surprises mom

    Army sergeant comes home early, surprises mom

    Army Sgt. Home for the holidays (Source: KWES)Army Sgt. Home for the holidays (Source: KWES)

    Screams for joy were heard all over Chito's Restaurant in Midland, caused by Melba Bailin, when she was surprised by her son, Sgt. Baltazar Martinez, who came home early from serving a tour in South Korea.

    Screams for joy were heard all over Chito's Restaurant in Midland, caused by Melba Bailin, when she was surprised by her son, Sgt. Baltazar Martinez, who came home early from serving a tour in South Korea.

  • Restaurant Report: One low performer in Odessa

    Restaurant Report: One low performer in Odessa

    Fortune Cookie (Source: yelp.com)Fortune Cookie (Source: yelp.com)

    The last full week of October was a rather easy one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several restaurants in both cities who had perfect scores for the week of October 23 through October 27. However, one Odessa restaurant did make our low performer list. 

    The last full week of October was a rather easy one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several restaurants in both cities who had perfect scores for the week of October 23 through October 27. However, one Odessa restaurant did make our low performer list. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly