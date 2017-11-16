Carlsbad man sentenced to 15 years behind bars on child porn charges

A Carlsbad man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars on child porn charges.



Carlsbad police arrested Timothy Deaderick in April.



Police said Deaderick was investigated after being accused of sharing child porn images.



According to police, Deaderick actively downloaded images when they served the search warrant.



We’re told, Deaderick faced up to 18 counts of child porn related charges and faced up to 34 years in prison.



We’re told Deaderick took a plea deal and received 15 years behind bars and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.



