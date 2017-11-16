"Show of Support" Hunt for Heroes weekend continues - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

"Show of Support" Hunt for Heroes weekend continues

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
The Show of Support Hunt for Heroes weekend continued Thursday.

Some men, flew through the air with flares, in honor of the wounded veterans who are here for this celebratory event.

Just an incredible visual if you were out at the event.

Special Operations also joined in to show their support.

"Oh it's fantastic. We love veterans. We love showing our support for them. They pave the way for us and a lot of our friends and family are veterans as well," said SSgt. Sean OToole with United States Army Special Operations Command.

A banquet will be held Thursday night for the veterans before they head to San Angelo for a deer hunt on Friday.

