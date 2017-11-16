Ellen Noel Art Museum announces winner of the Tree Planting T-shirt competition

The Ellen Noel Art Museum has announced the winner of the Tree Planning T-shirt Design competition.



We’re told children between the ages of 6-12 submitted their designs of what they think a Freedom Tree looks like.



The winner, 7-year-old, Jade Conn will be presented with a gift.



The museum will host a tree planting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., where Jade will help plant her own tree.



According to the museum, guests will also have a chance to view the 9-11 exhibit. We're told the exhibit will close Dec. 3rd.

