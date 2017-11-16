Ellen Noel Art Museum announces winner of the Tree Planting T-sh - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ellen Noel Art Museum announces winner of the Tree Planting T-shirt competition

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Ellen Noel Art Museum (Source: Wikimedia) Ellen Noel Art Museum (Source: Wikimedia)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Ellen Noel Art Museum has announced the winner of the Tree Planning T-shirt Design competition.

We’re told children between the ages of 6-12 submitted their designs of what they think a Freedom Tree looks like.

The winner, 7-year-old, Jade Conn will be presented with a gift.

The museum will host a tree planting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., where Jade will help plant her own tree. 

According to the museum, guests will also have a chance to view the 9-11 exhibit. We're told the exhibit will close Dec. 3rd.

