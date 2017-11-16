Midland family needs your help following devastating house fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland family needs your help following devastating house fire

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A Midland family needs your help after they lost everything in a fire Wednesday night.

The Molinar family's home caught on fire and their home is considered a total loss.

The family is in need of everything.

Woof Gang Bakery, located at 1307 N. Loop 250 West #11B, in Midland is collecting donations so they can help the family get back on their feet.

"I'm grateful for the community getting together and helping me and the kids. We really do appreciate it. Everything is happening so fast. I don't have much to say, we really do appreciate it and thank you to everybody that's helped or is trying to help," said Irlanda Molinar, who lost everything in the fire.

Woof Gang Bakery is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Clothing donations needed include:

  • Shirts - sizes boys medium & large, girls medium and large
  • Pants - 5 teens, 8 boys, 10, 16-18
  • Shoes - 1, 4 1/2, 6 1/2, 7 1/2 - 8
  • Hygiene products are also being accepted.

If you can't make it out, you can also help by donating to the account set up at Community National Bank.

The Red Cross is helping the family as well.

