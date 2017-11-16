Restaurant Report: One low performer in Odessa

The last full week of October was a rather easy one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several restaurants in both cities who had perfect scores for the week of October 23 through October 27. However, one Odessa restaurant did make our low performer list.



Fortune Cookie Restaurant at 3744 Andrews Hwy. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Floors in kitchen needed cleaning

- Items in cold hold too warm

- Trash not bagged in dumpster

- Some cooked foods not date marked

- No hand sanitizer at hand sink

- Manager needs to ensure proper temperatures

- Drink found on ice machine



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 17 points from Fortune Cookie Restaurant.



As we mentioned, there were several restaurant with perfect scores for this particular week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Papa John’s (2000 E. 42nd St.)

- Pizza Hut (4960 E. University Blvd.)

- The French Press (511 N. Grant Ave.)

- Emilio’s Paleteria (1217 S. Crane Ave.)

- Rooster’s Diner (615 N. Sam Houston Ave.)

- Stars Drive-In (1402 N. County Rd.)

- Escape Lounge (3001 E. Business 20)



Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Chick-Fil-A (4508 W. Loop 250 N.)



