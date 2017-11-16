1 dead, another shot twice in West Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 dead, another shot twice in West Odessa

By Phoenix O'Connor, MMJ Reporter
Connect
Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A shooting Wednesday night in Odessa left one man dead and another man recovering from his injuries. 

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Citation Dr. around 10 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found Armando Nunez, 36, dead at the scene.

Another victim, Rocky Hernandez, 26, suffered 2 gunshot wounds and was taken by a private vehicle to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.   

A neighbor, who lives nearby, said that the neighborhood is pretty quiet.  

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting as a domestic disturbance.

"We have not made an arrest at this time, but we do have a person of interest that we are looking at,” said Sgt. Gary Duesler with the Ector County Sheriff's Office. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Thursday, November 16 2017 4:08 AM EST2017-11-16 09:08:44 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 3:21 AM EST2017-11-17 08:21:47 GMT

    The two chambers' plans would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent, trim personal income tax rates and diminish some deductions and credits - while adding nearly $1.5 trillion to the coming decade's federal deficits.

    The two chambers' plans would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent, trim personal income tax rates and diminish some deductions and credits - while adding nearly $1.5 trillion to the coming decade's federal deficits.

  • Army sergeant comes home early, surprises mom

    Army sergeant comes home early, surprises mom

    Army Sgt. Home for the holidays (Source: KWES)Army Sgt. Home for the holidays (Source: KWES)

    Screams for joy were heard all over Chito's Restaurant in Midland, caused by Melba Bailin, when she was surprised by her son, Sgt. Baltazar Martinez, who came home early from serving a tour in South Korea.

    Screams for joy were heard all over Chito's Restaurant in Midland, caused by Melba Bailin, when she was surprised by her son, Sgt. Baltazar Martinez, who came home early from serving a tour in South Korea.

  • Restaurant Report: One low performer in Odessa

    Restaurant Report: One low performer in Odessa

    Fortune Cookie (Source: yelp.com)Fortune Cookie (Source: yelp.com)

    The last full week of October was a rather easy one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several restaurants in both cities who had perfect scores for the week of October 23 through October 27. However, one Odessa restaurant did make our low performer list. 

    The last full week of October was a rather easy one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several restaurants in both cities who had perfect scores for the week of October 23 through October 27. However, one Odessa restaurant did make our low performer list. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly