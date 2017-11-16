1 dead, another shot twice in West Odessa

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

A shooting Wednesday night in Odessa left one man dead and another man recovering from his injuries.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Citation Dr. around 10 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found Armando Nunez, 36, dead at the scene.

Another victim, Rocky Hernandez, 26, suffered 2 gunshot wounds and was taken by a private vehicle to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

A neighbor, who lives nearby, said that the neighborhood is pretty quiet.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting as a domestic disturbance.

"We have not made an arrest at this time, but we do have a person of interest that we are looking at,” said Sgt. Gary Duesler with the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

