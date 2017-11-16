Senior citizens return to the classroom for a driver safety cour - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Senior citizens return to the classroom for a driver safety course in Odessa

By Dana Morris, Multimedia Journalist
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

More than a dozen responsible Texas residents took the course aimed at drivers over the age of 55 on Thursday morning.

It was held at the North Side Senior Activity Center at 1225 N. Adams Ave.

The class covered traffic rules and proper signage reading.

The senior center's director, Donna Greaves, says it's an important class for the community to offer.

"We don't have that quick response that we used to have when we were in our 20's and 30's," said Greaves.

The class is planned to run on a quarterly basis at the center and costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

