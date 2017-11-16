New Midland business allows you to be your own mechanic

A place where you can be your own mechanic.



"A lot of people are really shied away about everything goes on with the vehicle," said Jarrod Johnson, Owner of DIY Garage.



Johnson's Do It Yourself garage on 2100 North Lamesa Road in Midland allows you to do that.



"With you knowing about your vehicle, it makes you more confident on driving on any road in the U.S.," said Johnson.



A person would bring their vehicle in; for a small price get it inspected, find out what wrong, then you will be in charge of fixing it. With the help of Johnson's technician, Montoya, of course.



"Oil changes, break pad replacements, you can replace your rotors. You can replace your alternator," said Johnson.



The garage provides the tools whether the issues are under the hood or the entire vehicle. Johnson got the idea for the garage seeing people in the neighborhoods under their cars.



"It took me six months to get it off the ground," said Johnson.



With a fairly new business.



"We need Midland's help," said Johnson.



Johnson hopes more people learn what to do when they have car troubles.



"We want more tools. We want more equipment. We want to be better than the other shops," said Johnson.



DIY Garage is currently taking reservations. To book an appointment visit http://diygaragetx.com or call (432) 210-8458.

