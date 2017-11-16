Ector Co. jury gives life sentence verdict in 2015 murder

An Ector County jury has given a life sentence in a 2015 murder.

The Jury found Khalifah Muhammad guilty of the Murder of Brandon Lee Russell on Sept. 30, 2015.

Muhammad shot Russell in the back multiple times while he tried to repossess his car.

“This maximum sentence is more than justified by this horrific crime committed against someone just trying to do his job. Mr. Muhammad will spend the rest of his life in prison where he belongs", District Attorney Bobby Bland said.

Muhammed received the maximum life sentence by Judge Stacy Trotter.

