Victims identified in overnight Ector Co. shooting

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The victim of a shooting in Odessa has been identified. 

Ector County deputies were called out to the 12000 block of Citation Drive just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. 

Armando Nunez, 36, was shot dead and Rocky Hernandez, 26, was transported to Medical Center Hospital with two gunshot wounds. 

We're told the investigation is a domestic disturbance and appears the shooter knew the victims. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

