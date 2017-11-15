Veterans treated to an all-expense paid trip in Midland

The group received a heroes welcome upon arriving at the Midland International Air and Space Port this afternoon.

Dozens of Texas patriots lined up with flags in-hand to cheer on each service member as they made their way down the airport's escalator.

The group's trip is sponsored by the local organization, "Show of Support."

Levi Wilson was one of those veterans, and he told us just how proud the demonstration made him feel of his home state.

"It's nice to see the patriotism in Texas, it's my home state and it's full of patriots so when you come home. It's a great honor and it makes you proud of where you came from," said Wilson.

The group of veterans will be in Midland until Friday when they'll head south to San Angelo for a hunting trip.

