Falcon Early College High School students selected as finalists for NCESSE program

The two chambers' plans would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent, trim personal income tax rates and diminish some deductions and credits - while adding nearly $1.5 trillion to the coming decade's federal deficits.
The two chambers' plans would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent, trim personal income tax rates and diminish some deductions and credits - while adding nearly $1.5 trillion to the coming decade's federal deficits.
Screams for joy were heard all over Chito's Restaurant in Midland, caused by Melba Bailin, when she was surprised by her son, Sgt. Baltazar Martinez, who came home early from serving a tour in South Korea.
Screams for joy were heard all over Chito's Restaurant in Midland, caused by Melba Bailin, when she was surprised by her son, Sgt. Baltazar Martinez, who came home early from serving a tour in South Korea.
The last full week of October was a rather easy one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several restaurants in both cities who had perfect scores for the week of October 23 through October 27. However, one Odessa restaurant did make our low performer list.
The last full week of October was a rather easy one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several restaurants in both cities who had perfect scores for the week of October 23 through October 27. However, one Odessa restaurant did make our low performer list.
Some students with “Be the Change” helped clean up around Midland Lee High School Thursday. We’re told the students wanted to honor the administrative staff and janitors who work hard and don’t get a lot of recognition.
Some students with “Be the Change” helped clean up around Midland Lee High School Thursday. We’re told the students wanted to honor the administrative staff and janitors who work hard and don’t get a lot of recognition.
A Carlsbad man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars on child porn charges. Carlsbad police arrested Timothy Deaderick in April.
A Carlsbad man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars on child porn charges. Carlsbad police arrested Timothy Deaderick in April.