1 person in critical condition following accident in Odessa

The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system.
The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system.
The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.
The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.
The group was treated to a heroes welcome upon arriving at the Midland International Air and Space Port this afternoon.
The group was treated to a heroes welcome upon arriving at the Midland International Air and Space Port this afternoon.
Falcon Early College High School students got selected as finalists for a program with NASA.
Falcon Early College High School students got selected as finalists for a program with NASA.
Some users are having success with restarting their phones.
Some users are having success with restarting their phones.