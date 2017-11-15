1 person in critical condition following accident in Odessa

One person is in critical condition following a major crash in Odessa Wednesday evening.



Police said they responded to a major crash in the 1100 block of E. Yukon Rd. around 7 p.m.



According to police, the driver of a white Ford Mustang was traveling westbound when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a 2008 Dodge Ram head-on.



The driver of the Ford Mustang, a 19-year-old man from Odessa, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Dodge Ram wasn't injured.

An investigation continues into the accident.

