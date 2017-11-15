4 veterans killed in Nov. 2012 train crash remembered during memorial

As some veterans in Midland were celebrated on Wednesday, a few others across town remembered a fateful day.



It's been 5 years since a parade float carrying those veterans was hit by a train killing 4 of them.



The tragic accident happened during a parade in their honor.



One widow of a veteran who lost his life is making sure he and the others are not forgotten.



The memorial of the veterans happened at the intersection of Garfield St. and West Industrial Ave.



4 wreaths were placed at the site of the accident.



They were added to the crosses of the four veterans that lost their lives that day.



Angela Boyvin lost her husband in the accident.



5 years later, it doesn't get any easier.



"It is very heart wrenching. The community here in midland has been very supportive, very loving. Even 5 years later, I still communicate with them and they come here to pay tribute as well so it's like I do have a small family here in Midland," said Boyvin.



Boyvin placed a few flowers down across the street.



She said that's where her husband was found after the accident.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.