Former Midland bookkeeper behind bars for embezzlement

A former Midland bookkeeper will spend 5 years behind bars for embezzling millions.



We’re told 52-year-old Kimberly Dayle Boyce will also have to pay back more than $ 2 million.



Prosecutors said she siphoned money from a Midland County business owner’s bank account and put it into bank accounts which she controlled.



We’re told she didn’t report the cash on her tax return.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.