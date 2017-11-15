Surviving family members of Nov. 2012 train crash file petition in Texas Supreme Court

Surviving family members of 3 of the 4 military veterans have filed a petition to have the Texas Supreme Court review the wrongful death claims.



The petition was filed Wednesday in State Supreme Court against Union Pacific.



The crash occurred back in 2012.



Family members and attorneys argue the train didn't properly warn the float before the crash.



The petition claims the train gave the float 20 seconds of warning time.



Boyvin's attorneys argue the train should have given 30 seconds of warning.



2 veterans died on the scene of the crash while 2 others died at the hospital.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.