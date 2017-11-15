Permian Basin Opera to host free performance of “Hansel and Gretel”

The Brother’s Grimm’s famous fairy tale of “Hansel and Gretel” is coming to the Tall City.



The Permian Basin Opera is hosting a free performance of “Hansel and Gretel”.



Houston Grand Opera’s “Opera to Go” program is putting on the 45-minute production.



The performance will be held at the Bowie Fine Arts Academy, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.



All Midland ISD students will get to see the cast perform for free on Thursday.

