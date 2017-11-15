Permian Basin Opera to host free performance of “Hansel and Gret - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Permian Basin Opera to host free performance of “Hansel and Gretel”

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Brother’s Grimm’s famous fairy tale of “Hansel and Gretel” is coming to the Tall City.

The Permian Basin Opera is hosting a free performance of “Hansel and Gretel”.

Houston Grand Opera’s “Opera to Go” program is putting on the 45-minute production.

The performance will be held at the Bowie Fine Arts Academy, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

 All Midland ISD students will get to see the cast perform for free on Thursday.

