Midland County Sheriff's Office Jailer loses everything in RV Fire

A Midland County family is picking up the pieces following an afternoon RV fire.

The fire sparked up at the Cotton Flat RV Park, located at 3801 South County Road 1200.

We're told the fire apparently started from an exploding hot water heater.

Authorities said firefighters were able to prevent other structures from catching fire but the RV was completely destroyed.

We're told the RV was home to Midland County Sheriff's Office Jailer Francisco Alvarado, his wife and 4 children, who lost everything.

Community National Bank, located at 401 W. Texas Ave., has set up the Francisco Alvarado Benefit Account for any donations that anyone wishes to give.

If you wish to donate, you can visit any Community National Bank to help the Alvarado family.

