Texas Recycles Day takes place this weekend

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

This is your chance to get rid of your old electronics and recycle them.

This Saturday is Texas Recycles Day.

In Midland, you can stop by the Midland College Chaparral Parking lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to drop off your items.

Keep Midland Beautiful will be taking computers, fax machines and printers.

Here's a full list of what will be accepted:

  • Computers (Desktops & Laptops)
  • Printers (Ink or Toner)
  • ?Computer Accessories (Mice, Keyboards, Webcams, Speakers, Microphones etc.)
  • Computer Monitors (CRT, LCD, LED)
  • Televisions (CRT, LCD, LED, Plasma, 3D)
  • ?Microwave Ovens (Non PCB)
  • Copiers/Fax Machines
  • Typewriters
  • Telephones
  • Cell Phones & Chargers
  • GPS Units
  • Pagers
  • PDA's
  • Tablets
  • Answering Machines
  • MP3 Players
  • Scanners
  • Radios/Boomboxes/CD Players etc.
  • Storage Devices (External Hard Drives, Solid State Drives, SD Cards, Memory Cards, Card Readers, etc.)
  • Audio Equipment (Speakers, Microphones, DJ Equipment, Receivers, Recording Devices, Headphones, etc.)
  • Video Equipment (Cameras, Video Cameras, Web Cams, Recording Devices, etc.)
  • Communications Equipment
  • Medical Testing Equipment
  • Laboratory Equipment
  • Circuit Boards
  • Cables, Wires, Power Cords, Power Strips
  • Anything else with a circuit board!

Please Note:

  • Electronics - Computers and Cellphones (Unlimited) *Waiver must be signed if hard drive not removed*
  • Televisions, Stereos, Fax, Copy, Etc (Limit 6 per vehicle)
  • Tires (Limit 6 per vehicle) *No Rims or Wheels
  • Aluminum, Cardboard, Paper, and Plastic
  • Document Shredding (up to 3 standard file boxes)

No paint or batteries accepted. Note: Only Latex Paint can be taken to the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store. Vehicle batteries can be taken to Mid-Tex Battery & Electric. Also, no glass, Styrofoam, hard or soft backed books, pallets or blueprints.

For more information or to volunteer call Keep Midland Beautiful at 432-688-7745 or email kmb@keepmidlandbeautiful.org.

