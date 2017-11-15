Texas Recycles Day takes place this weekend

This is your chance to get rid of your old electronics and recycle them.



This Saturday is Texas Recycles Day.



In Midland, you can stop by the Midland College Chaparral Parking lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to drop off your items.



Keep Midland Beautiful will be taking computers, fax machines and printers.



Here's a full list of what will be accepted:

Computers (Desktops & Laptops)

Printers (Ink or Toner)

?Computer Accessories (Mice, Keyboards, Webcams, Speakers, Microphones etc.)

Computer Monitors (CRT, LCD, LED)

Televisions (CRT, LCD, LED, Plasma, 3D)

?Microwave Ovens (Non PCB)

Copiers/Fax Machines

Typewriters

Telephones

Cell Phones & Chargers

GPS Units

Pagers

PDA's

Tablets

Answering Machines

MP3 Players

Scanners

Radios/Boomboxes/CD Players etc.

Storage Devices (External Hard Drives, Solid State Drives, SD Cards, Memory Cards, Card Readers, etc.)

Audio Equipment (Speakers, Microphones, DJ Equipment, Receivers, Recording Devices, Headphones, etc.)

Video Equipment (Cameras, Video Cameras, Web Cams, Recording Devices, etc.)

Communications Equipment

Medical Testing Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Circuit Boards

Cables, Wires, Power Cords, Power Strips

Anything else with a circuit board!

Please Note:

Electronics - Computers and Cellphones (Unlimited) *Waiver must be signed if hard drive not removed*

Televisions, Stereos, Fax, Copy, Etc (Limit 6 per vehicle)

Tires (Limit 6 per vehicle) *No Rims or Wheels

Aluminum, Cardboard, Paper, and Plastic

Document Shredding (up to 3 standard file boxes)

No paint or batteries accepted. Note: Only Latex Paint can be taken to the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store. Vehicle batteries can be taken to Mid-Tex Battery & Electric. Also, no glass, Styrofoam, hard or soft backed books, pallets or blueprints.

For more information or to volunteer call Keep Midland Beautiful at 432-688-7745 or email kmb@keepmidlandbeautiful.org.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.