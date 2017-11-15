Bowie Middle School in Odessa placed under 'shelter in place'

One school in Odessa was placed under 'shelter in place' on Wednesday afternoon.

We're told Bowie Middle School went under 'shelter in place' due to a pursuit involving the Texas Department of Public Safety and Odessa police.

Administrators said the car in pursuit was found abandoned near the school so officers called for the 'shelter in place' as a precaution while they checked the area.

We're told that after about 20 minutes, the area was deemed clear and the 'shelter in place' was lifted.

E.C.I.S.D. said the driver of the vehicle wasn't located.

During a shelter in place all students and staff are brought back into the building and all exterior doors are locked and monitored. Inside the building, classes go on as usual.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.