Odessa College Men's Basketball ranked #7

After making it to the quarterfinals last season, Odessa College men's basketball team is nationally ranked #7. Despite having only 2 returners and 11 new faces, the Wranglers have started off strong with an 8-1 record.

"We got great length at all positions. So far so good we still have a long way to go and a lot to improve,” said Head Coach, Tra Arnold.

Holding a top ten spot in the national rankings drives the Wranglers to play at an elite level every game.

"Being ranked nationally is actually pretty cool. Every time you watch a big NCAA game, you can see the little ranking under the team and it's something that’s really positive to see. It makes you want to play harder and show that you are ranked #7 for a reason," said Odessa College Forward, Alonzo Walker.

Although being only 9 games into the year, the Wranglers have one common goal for the season.

"We want to get to the national tournament if possible, that's our goal. And we're happy with the ranking but our goal is to get better and better each day and hopefully we can attain our goal at the end,” said Arnold.

Odessa College are looking to get their 10th win of the season Thursday in Tucson, Arizona.

