Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott withdraws appeal, will serve suspension

Following what was a long court battle, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has withdrawn his appeal and will serve his suspension.

According to NFL.com, Elliott will serve his full suspension.

As a result, Elliott won't be eligible to play again until Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 24.

Elliott didn't play against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.