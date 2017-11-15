More Permian Basin athletes sign to play in college

More of the Basins' athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Big Spring's Nolan Otto will be playing golf for UTPB.

Greenwood's Kendall Dove signed to Sul Ross State University to play softball.

Two baseball players from Odessa College will be continuing their collegiate athletic careers. Parker Beaty will be heading to McNeese State and Austin Anderson will be staying close by and moving over to UTPB.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.