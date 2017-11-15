UTPB Men's Basketball team hosting halftime contest

The UTPB Men's basketball team is currently ranked 11th in the NCAA, Division II standings.

After surviving a double overtime thriller on Saturday, the Falcons remain undefeated. They'll be playing at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Lubbock Christian.

If you're feeling lucky, you may want to head out to the game. At halftime, one student will be selected to compete in a shooting contest. They'll be given 30 seconds to shoot a layup, free throw, three pointer and a half-court shot.

It's a tough task, but if you win, you'd be going home with a $1,000 scholarship. If you lose you'll be given a $50 gift card.

This contest will run all season long.

Copryight 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.