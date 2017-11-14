DPS: 1 killed in crash north of Big Spring - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

DPS: 1 killed in crash north of Big Spring

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

One person is dead following a 2-vehicle crash north of Big Spring.

The crash happened about 8 miles north of Big Spring on Highway 87 around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

The victim's name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. 

