Midland police searching for suspect following high-speed pursui - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland police searching for suspect following high-speed pursuit

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department is searching for a suspect following a high-speed pursuit that just ended.

We're learning the chase ended near the area of S. Webster St. and E. Washington Ave. in East Midland.

During the pursuit, speeds reached over 100 miles per hour.

A perimeter was established in the area and K-9 was called out to the scene. 

The suspect's description isn't known at this time.

It is unclear why the driver ran from police. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

