The pride and honor of playoff traditions for Permian, Midland Christian

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
Permian and Midland Christian both have post season traditions. Each with a different custom but both holding the same excitement and anticipation for game day. For the Permian Panthers, making the playoffs comes with the honor of getting their names stitched to the back of their jerseys. This has been a tradition since the 1970's.

“It’s one of the neat traditions we have here and one of the many traditions that we have. That’s always fun when it’s playoff time to get their names on their jerseys,” Permian Head Coach, Blake Feldt, said.

In the past 12 years, the Midland Christian Mustangs developed a ritual where they sport black jerseys during the post season. This symbolizes a sense of urgency that this is do or die time, win or go home.

“It’s something our kids take a lot of pride in and it’s nothing more than a black practice jersey. They know the significance of making the playoffs and that our expectation is to have a long playoff run. Then hopefully hang a banner,” Midland Christian Head Coach, Greg McClendon, said.

Permian will take on El Paso Coronado Friday night at Ratliff while Midland Christian plays Tyler Grace on Saturday at home. 

