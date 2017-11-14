3 student-athletes take their talents to Midland College - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

3 student-athletes take their talents to Midland College

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

On Tuesday afternoon, Midland College gained 3 athletes for next year. Midland High’s softball middle infielder, Abbigail Sanchez, and baseball’s left-handed pitcher, Isaiah Baeza, signed to continue playing at the next level.

"I've been dreaming of this for awhile. Ever since I was little, I dreamed about playing at the next level,” said Baeza.

"It's been a rush of emotions and I'm really excited to continue my journey with Midland College,” said Sanchez.

In addition to both Bulldogs, Midland Christian’s Hunter Robertson also signed to continue playing baseball as a Chaparral.

"I've been excited to play at Christensen since I was in elementary school and I'm just ready to continue to play there," said Robertson.

All 3 athletes are looking forward to finishing strong during their last high school season.

