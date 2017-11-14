New improvements coming to the Chris Davidson Opportunity Park - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New improvements coming to the Chris Davidson Opportunity Park

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Chris Davidson Opportunity Park at Bush Tennis Center
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

One Midland park is getting much needed face lift thanks to a generous donation from a local oil company.

Chris Davidson Opportunity Park is designed for children with disabilities.

We’re told the park was named after 4-year-old, Chris Davidson, who was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy.

We’re told Anadarko Petroleum Corporation donated $145,000 to benefit the park.

Steve Davidson, the father of Chris Davidson said the family is overwhelmed and grateful by the gift.

